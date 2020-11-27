- Advertisement -
St. Ignace Firefighter Saves the Day: Pulls Neighbor Out of Burning Home

Sierra Searcy Posted On November 27, 2020
A St. Ignace Firefighter pulled a neighbor from a burning home Thursday evening. 

Before fire trucks arrived at the scene, the firefighter went to his neighbors  home at the 5500 block of Simmons Rd. after getting word that there was a fire with someone stuck inside. 

During the rescue the firefighter inhaled smoke and began having problems breathing. 

Both the victim and firefighter were taken to the hospital and are said to make a full recovery.  

When fire crews arrived at the scene they were also able to rescue multiple dogs.

