The SSCENT narcotics enforcement arrested a Mesick Couple for delivery of crystal meth in Manistee County.

30 year-old Brian Garner and 20 year-old Ashley Hoffman, both of Mesick, have both been charged with the delivery of methamphetamine.

The arrests resulted from an 8 month long investigation initiated by the State Sheriff Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team.

Garner and Hoffman were lodged in the Manistee County Jail and both face 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine, if convicted.

They’ll be back in court at the end of the month.