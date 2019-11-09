Spruce Man Charged in Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

A Spruce man is now being charged following a crash that left a woman dead in Alcona County.

On October 26th, state police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard Lake Rd. near Scott Dr.

Police say that crash led to the death of 71-year-old Jane Lauber of Oscoda.

Her husband survived the crash along with the driver of the other vehicle.

That driver is now identified as 49-year-old Louis barch, who turned himself in.

He faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, causing death.

If convicted, he could face 15 years in prison.

He was released on a $50,000 dollar bond.