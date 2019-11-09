Spruce Man Charged in Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
Posted On November 9, 2019
A Spruce man is now being charged following a crash that left a woman dead in Alcona County.
On October 26th, state police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hubbard Lake Rd. near Scott Dr.
Police say that crash led to the death of 71-year-old Jane Lauber of Oscoda.
Her husband survived the crash along with the driver of the other vehicle.
That driver is now identified as 49-year-old Louis barch, who turned himself in.
He faces a charge of driving while intoxicated, causing death.
If convicted, he could face 15 years in prison.
He was released on a $50,000 dollar bond.