Spruce Man Arrested for Drunk Driving for the Second Time

A Spruce man is behind bars for drunk driving and it’s not his first time around the block.

Police say they were called to a gas station on US-23 South for an alleged drunk person who left in a Dodge Charger.

Police eventually stopped this man, John Paul Gray Jr, and arrested him.

After his arrest police say he became defiant and tried to damage the police car by violently kicking it.

Gray also told police he urinated on himself and that the officer needed to clean it up.

The suspect refused to take a chemical test so police got a warrant.

Gray was taken to Alpena County Jail for one count Malicious Destruction of Police Property, one count Operating While Intoxicated Second Offense, once count Resisting and Obstructing Police, and one count Driving While License Suspended. Gray’s next scheduled court appearance is for a preliminary exam on July 30th