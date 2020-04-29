Special Rules in Place for May 5th Election in Michigan

The election on Tuesday, May 5, will be conducted primarily by mail to limit possible exposure to COVID-19 due to an emergency executive order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Secretary of State says, they strongly encourage voters in the 33 counties holding elections to cast ballots by mail, which will “be easy to do in this election.”

There will be limited in-person voting on Election Day, including access for voters with disabilities who prefer to use Voter Assist Terminals.

Applying for an absent voter ballot:

All voters who have an election were mailed an absent voter ballot application by the Michigan Secretary of State, which included a postage prepaid envelope, pre-addressed to the local election clerk.

Voters can also complete and return an absent voter ballot application – or any signed, written request for an absent ballot – BY EMAIL, as long as the signature is visible. Scan or photograph it and email it to your clerk.

If you did not receive an application and believe you have an election, contact your local clerk. You can find your clerk’s information, as well as personalized voting information, at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voting and returning an absent voter ballot:

When voters receive their absentee ballot in the mail, they should vote it, place it into the secrecy sleeve and the return envelope. Then they should sign and seal the return envelope, for which the postage has been paid.

Ballots should be placed in the mail today to allow enough time for delivery by Election Day or voters should take it to their clerk’s office. Some jurisdictions offer a drop box for absentee ballot returns.

Limited in-person voting to be available:

Limited in-person voting is still available for voters who are unable to vote an absent voter ballot, or who may have a disability or condition that prevents them from voting absentee without special assistance. There will not be traditional polling places, but there will be at least one in-person voting location in each city/township that will be outfitted with ballot issuance capabilities and Voter Assist Terminals.

The Bureau of Elections is working with local election clerks to conduct a secure election that protects the health and safety of election workers and the public.

Voters who cannot cast ballots by mail will be asked to observe social distancing and other safety and hygiene practices when voting on Election Day. Please check with your local clerk’s office for information on where and how to vote.