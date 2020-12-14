Sparkle in the Park Brings the North Pole to Northern Michigan with Over 50 Christmas Light Displays

Lights, lights and more lights. For the past 16 years Sparkle in the Park in Bear Lake has been lighting up the night with Christmas decorations.

With over 80 thousand lights and over 50 displays, Sparkle in the Park brings the North Pole to northern Michigan.

From snowmen, to Santa’s reindeer and even a couple of elves, this Christmas themed drive thru light show is sure to bring some holiday cheer.

Sparkle in the Park is free and ends December 31st.

