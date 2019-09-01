Spanish Company to Take Majority Stake in Founder’s Brewery

A Spanish corporation is now going to take a larger stake in the grand rapids-based Founder’s Brewing Co.

Mahou Miguel Group will soon own a 90% stake in the state’s largest brewery.

The company had already owned 30% of Founder’s since 2014.

In a statement, the brewery said they have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Mahou, adding that they are fortunate to have a partner that reflects their values.

Founder’s co-founders Mike Stevens and Dave Engbers will both retain five percent of the company.

And the brewery will continue to be operated by the existing founder’s team.