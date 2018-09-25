SOS Mobile Office to Visit Ferris State in 2018 Voter Registration Drive

The Secretary of State Mobile Office will be visiting a local university as part of the 2018 voter registration drive.

The mobile office, that offer full services, will be making its way over to Ferris state University on October 4th.

They will be set up near the north quad from 10AM to 4PM.

Secretary of state Ruth Johnson says they’re encouraging students to register to vote and the state wants to make it as easy as possible for students to ask questions and take care of other Secretary of State business.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election is Oct. 9, the day the tour concludes.