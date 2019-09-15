SOS Mobile Office to Visit CMU Campus This Month

The Secretary of State Mobile Office will visit the Central Michigan University campus this month.

On Wednesday, September 25th you’re encouraged to stop by from 10 am to 4 pm at the Bovee University Center.

The mobile office offers most services available at a regular office.

Visitors can renew their license plate tabs and driver’s licenses, register to vote, change their address and sign up on the Michigan organ donor registry.

Visitors also can learn more about Real ID and apply for a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID card.