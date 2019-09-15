- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

SOS Mobile Office to Visit CMU Campus This Month

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On September 15, 2019
99 Views
0

The Secretary of State Mobile Office will visit the Central Michigan University campus this month.

On Wednesday, September 25th you’re encouraged to stop by from 10 am to 4 pm at the Bovee University Center.

The mobile office offers most services available at a regular office.

Visitors can renew their license plate tabs and driver’s licenses, register to vote, change their address and sign up on the Michigan organ donor registry.

Visitors also can learn more about Real ID and apply for a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID card.

Post Views: 99



Trending Now
Michigan Workers Crushed-to-Death By Falling Granite Slabs
Staff Writer September 10, 2019
Search for Missing Teen Continues in Isabella County
Staff Writer September 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
SOS Mobile Office to Visit CMU Campus This Month
Share No Comment