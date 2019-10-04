- Advertisement -
Soo Locks Funding Needed, Congressman Moolenaar Says

Recently, the Soo Locks have garnered a lot of attention.

From congressional tours to money earmarked for repairs that many say are necessary, both the state and federal government are making a commitment to the locks.

Our Wyatt Vanduinen spoke with one of the leading voices in soo locks advocacy, Congressman John Moolenaar.

The representative maintains that we need new infrastructure to continue bringing in materials vital to many of Michigan’s industries.

Moolenaar says nearly all iron ore used to manufacture products in Michigan goes through the locks.

And that’s why he continues to push for the construction of another lock and critical maintenance for the others.

Currently, the U.S. Senate is looking at a House bill that would fund that construction.

