Former house speaker Rick Johnson stopped by our studio Monday afternoon to talk about the long awaited upgrade of the Soo Locks.

Earlier this month President Trump appointed Johnson to lead the Soo Locks construction project as a liason to the President

For decades Congress has talked about rebuilding the Soo Locks to accommodate larger sea going vessels.

And Johnson says if something were to happen to the locks where shipping would be stopped, close to 80 percent of the workforce in the U.S. would be affected.

Johnson says “just about all of our iron ore now comes out of the U.P. and comes through the locks and out to places like Ohio and New York’s steel mills. He says when you start cutting those processes down, you’re going to have a real issue, issues in the workforce in general, not just in Michigan but nationally.”

In March the Soo Locks Project received 75.3 million dollars in the 2020 Army Corps Budget.

Not too long after, the President pledged his support funding the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative with 300-million dollars.

Johnson says it’s been a long time coming.