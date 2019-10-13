Michigan’s spraying of insecticide to kill mosquitos potentially carrying a rare and deadly disease may put other, endangered species at risk.

State officials have spayed over 541,000 acres in mid and southern Michigan to tackle eastern equine encephalitis.

The rare disease is deadly and has already killed at least four people across the state.

Triple-e has also seen similar upticks in other areas across the country.

But some are worried that insects other than mosquitos could be killed by the spray.

Some like logan Rowe, a zoologist at the Michigan Natural Features Inventory – who told the Detroit Free Press that the decision was done with limited time to weigh the positives and negatives such as killing endangered species as well as the natural predators of the mosquito.

The Department of Natural Resources said in a statement, however, that this was done out of concern for human safety and health.