Snyder Signs Legislation for Line 5 Tunnel Under the Straits of Mackinac

Governor Snyder has signed a bill that will pave the way for a tunnel under the Straits of Mackinac.

The bill creates the Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority, which will oversee construction and operation of the tunnel.

The tunnel will hold a replacement segment for the Line 5 pipelines, which currently sits at the bottom of the Straits.

According to Snyder, the tunnel will also potentially hold other utilities to improve infrastructure between the peninsulas.

And with the signing of the bill, Governor Snyder also appointed three members of the new authority.

Those include Geno Alessandrini, business manager for the Michigan Laborers District Council; Anthony England, dean of the college of engineering and computer science at the University of Michigan Dearborn; and Michael Zimmer, who serves as the governor’s cabinet director.

All three will serve six year terms and must be approved by the senate.