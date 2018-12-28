Snyder Signs Bill Into Law Making Cyberbullying a Crime

Governor Snyder has signed a bill that will make cyberbullying a crime in Michigan,

Senate Bill 5017 makes it illegal to post a message or statement that threatens another person.

Once in effect, those who violate the law will face 93 days in jail and/or a $500 fine for the first offense.

Subsequent offenses could result in one to ten years in prison or up to $10,000 in fines.

Those that supported the legislation claimed that existing laws were often too vague or too outdated.

They contended that it was difficult to hold ‘trolls’ accountable for the consequences of their actions.

The law will go into effect in March.