Snyder Attends 41st Annual Cadillac Governor’s Breakfast

Governor Snyder came to Cadillac for one of the last times as governor, for the annual breakfast.

This was the 41st year of the breakfast, and Snyder’s eight, with several hundred people filling the Wexford Civic Center for the chance to heat the governor speak.

During his speech, Snyder spoke about his legacy, and how it’s effected Northern Michigan.

He told the crowd how glad he was to see the area prosper, and how he wants to see that continue.

Part of that continuation is the work Snyder still has left to do before he leaves office in January.

Much of that will r require cooperation from both state and federal officials, some of whom have expressed a readiness to move ahead.

But as he leaves, office Snyder says he’s staying in Michigan.