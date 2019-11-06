Snowy Weather Just in Time for Ludington’s Free Skate Rental Program

Our current snowy weather already has some parts of Michigan looking like a winter wonderland and has some of you ready to pull out the skates, skis and snowboards.

Cue a timely announcement from Ludington starting a free skate rental program.

The program, sponsored by Mason County’s Library District and other organizations purchased 100 pair of brand new skates for the community to use.

All that’s required to get this cool deal is to show your Mason County District library card.

Now you can check out skates just as easily as a book.