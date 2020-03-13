Snowmobile Trail to Close on Drummond Island for Mining Work

A section of snowmobile trail on Drummond Island will close temporarily beginning Sunday.

The closure will affect a section of UP493 and is being done because of a mining operation.

During the closure, workers from Carmeuse America Co. will open a mining haul road from the ferry boat docks to the business district.

Snowmobilers will be required to trailer their sleds onto the island and into the business district for staging.

Officials say there are no alternative routes available but add that around 60 miles of snowmobile trails will remain open on Drummond Island.

For the latest information on trail closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.