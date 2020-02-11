Snowmobile Crash in Kalkaska Sends Four to the Hospital, Three Injured

Three people sent to the hospital for injuries all after a snowmobile crash that happened on a trail in Kalkaska.

Police say the driver of one of the snowmobiles was unable to stop and hit the front of a snowmobile groomer that was actively plowing snow on the trail.

That then led to a sort of a domino effect, the driver of the second snowmobile, hit the groomer tractor as well and was ejected.

The driver was able to get off the snowmobile but was then hit by a third snowmobile, pinning him between two snowmobiles.

That is when the driver of the fourth snowmobile hit the back of the third snowmobile.

Three of the drivers were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the fourth was taken as a precaution.