Snow-Covered Roadways Trigger Accidents, Keep Northern Michigan First Responders Moving

Staff Writer Posted On November 8, 2019
A bit of white knuckle driving to end your work week…

The snowy and icy weather — touching off a slew of slide-offs — and other problems on some roadways.

Keeping first responders out there moving from call to call.

The Grand Traverse Sheriffs Office reports that between four and ten at night Thursday, it handled 49 traffic crashes.

Writing on Facebook…

“Everything, everywhere, is slippery! Cars are sliding off the roadway, semis can’t get up hills, and visibility is next to nothing. If you are in any vehicle, and on any sort of roadway, please use caution.”

A familiar cold-weather problem…

Snow and ice make for dicey road conditions.

With temperatures dropping and snow falling, it is important to drive carefully, watch your speed…

And turn those headlights on.

