Smoked Salmon Recalled in Light of Potential Botulism Contamination

You might want to take a close look inside your refrigerator.

Mill Stream Corp. Is voluntarily recalling cold smoked salmon for fear of possible botulism.

That form of food poisoning can cause general weakness, double-vision, dizziness and abdominal distention.

In some cases it can also be fatal.

The potentially tainted products were sold from March through September of this year in sealed packages.

Officials say no related illnesses have been reported thus far.

Among the states affected: Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Maine, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Consumers with questions should contact the company for more information.