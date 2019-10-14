Slick Cheboygan Co. Roads Pave Way for Deadly Accident

A rapid change in the weather paved the way for a slew of accidents over the weekend, including one that took a deadly turn.

Take a look…

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the transition from rain to freezing rain we saw Sunday evening…

Sent Parker Dagenais’ Buick into another vehicle on the side of Northbound I-75 near mile marker 317.

It then went into the ditch and rolled over.

Dagenais — who is from the Fenton area — died of his injuries.

The other driver involved had also lost control on account of slick conditions — but only suffered minor injuries.