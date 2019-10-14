- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Slick Cheboygan Co. Roads Pave Way for Deadly Accident

Staff Writer Posted On October 14, 2019
64 Views
0

A rapid change in the weather paved the way for a slew of accidents over the weekend, including one that took a deadly turn.

Take a look…

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says the transition from rain to freezing rain we saw Sunday evening…

Sent Parker Dagenais’ Buick into another vehicle on the side of Northbound I-75 near mile marker 317.

It then went into the ditch and rolled over.

Dagenais — who is from the Fenton area — died of his injuries.

The other driver involved had also lost control on account of slick conditions — but only suffered minor injuries.

Post Views: 64



Trending Now
Poisonous Caterpillar Spotted in Mid, Northern Michigan
Staff Writer October 9, 2019
Crash Injures At Least Two In Wexford County
Remington Hernandez October 12, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Slick Cheboygan Co. Roads Pave Way for Deadly Accident
Share No Comment