Sleeping Bear Dunes Closes Parks, Trails Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In response to observed visitor behavior, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has announced sweeping closures in its latest effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Park officials say the park is indefinitely closing all trails, trail heads, parking lots, picnic areas, boat launches, and the Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive effective immediately.

The new restrictions also include a ban on beach bonfires until further notice.

In a Facebook post officials say in photos taken on April 11 it is clear that people were not practicing social distancing.

Officials say, “The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.”