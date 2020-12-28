Ski Patrol Prepares for Slopes to Open in Traverse City

With many ski resorts across northern Michigan now open to the public, ski patrol gear up to keep riders safe.

Hickory Hills in Traverse City is making snow in an effort to prepare for the hopeful January 2 opening.

While making snow is an important part of the preparation for the opening, making sure equipment is in tip-top shape and ski patrol is ready is important too.

“ We refresh our skills, and we get our equipment ready and our rooms are ready,” said Rod Kivell, Director of Ski Patrol at Hickory Hills.

Ski Patrol is in place to help skiers or snowboarders who injure themselves while out.

Kivell says the best way to interact with ski patrol when you are hurt is to simply allow them to help you.

“ We are there to help, we always are. Let us help you, we have to get you down this hill for further medical treatment.”