Six Hospitalized Following Crash in Wexford County

Six people were hospitalized following a crash in Wexford County Thursday.

Just before 1PM, sheriff’s deputies and rescue crews responded to north M-37 and W. 14 Rd. in Springville Township.

According to investigators, a road commission pickup was waiting to turn on M-37.

A minivan came to a stop behind the pickup to wait for the turn but an SUV did not stop and hit the minivan.

The minivan ultimately hit the pickup in front of it.

Ambulances took four people from the minivan to Traverse City Munson for non-life threatening injuries.

The two people in the SUV were taken to Cadillac Munson for non-life-threatening injuries, as well.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt and the crash remains under investigation.