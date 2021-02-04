Six Fire Departments Battle Fire at Leelanau County Home, Over 60k Worth of Damage

A Leelanau County home is severely damaged after a Wednesday morning fire.

Authorities tell us rags soaked in paint thinner and other chemicals spontaneously combusted in a plastic bag, sparking the devastating fire.

Six fire departments were called to help battle the fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the homeowners and their dogs were already outside.

The fire was put out in about an hour.

Investigation shows the home is still livable but there is over $60,000 worth of damage.

The homeowners were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.