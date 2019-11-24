Sister of Woman Missing in Benzie County Speaks Out, Fears Abduction

The family of Adrienne Quintal is not giving up hope for their loved one, who has been missing now for more than five weeks.

Now, Quintal’s sister is speaking out, saying she doesn’t believe Adrienne would have taken off voluntarily.

Jenny Bryson still can’t piece together why her younger sister would just disappear.

“My gut says someone took her…” but, Bryson said, “I don’t have any evidence and everything has been very confusing right from the beginning”

State police and the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

They say Adrienne was involved in a shootout with two men at a cabin in mid-October.

She reportedly called a family friend for help telling them she had d shot one of the men in the face and asked them to call police.

Police searched the area. They found several bullet holes, but no blood.

Bryson says Adrienne’s boots and her cell phone were found on the roof. Her purse was also left behind.

“I don’t see her running away or voluntarily leaving. Not like this,” Bryson added.

Bryson was texting with her sister before she was reported missing.

The week before she disappeared, her sister says, she adopted a dog from the Benzie County animal shelter.

Bryson says Adrienne sent her a picture of the dog and she was “happy by all accounts.”

According to Bryson, Adrienne’s home in Southfield was just as she left it, as well.

“She was expected to return home. Her clothes were all there. Her furniture is there. There was food in her refrigerator,” Bryson said.

Quintal’s family is now offering a $100,000 reward between now and November 30 for any information about her whereabouts.

The family has also created a go fund me page to raise money for search efforts.