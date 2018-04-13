Sieche Causes Damage To Property in Manistee

A strong line of storms started impacting our area on Friday.

Bringing with it rain, wintery mix, and strong winds.

Those winds caused a phenomenon known as a sieche.

This is when extreme pressure differences or winds drive the water to one side of the lake.

The water then runs back into the lake, causing sudden and extreme water fluctuations.

This happened along Lake Michigan on Friday.

These photos show damage in Manistee caused by the sieche.

The water levels in Manistee River channel fluctuated by eight feet within ten to fifteen minutes.

This caused damage to the City Marina, River Walk, and along the Manistee River Channel.

People are asked to refrain from trying to access these areas.

The level of damage is unknown at this time and some areas could be compromised making them unsafe.

Law enforcement has posted signs prohibiting access to these areas and will continue to monitor them for safety.