Short’s Brewery Teams Up With Marijuana Company for Infused Products

Short’s Brewery in Elk Rapids is teaming up with a Michigan marijuana company.

According to Green Park Innovations, Short’s new partner, they have agreed to exclusively license the short’s brand to produce a line of edibles and infused beverages.

The company’s CEO says the products will “mimic the taste of the popular short’s beers for people who enjoy them but without the alcohol.”

Some of the first products Green Park expects to make include Soft Parade-flavored gummies and vape pens that taste like Huma Lupa Licious.

The two companies will also have a joint venture in the infused beverage category.

Short’s is developing a line of beverages including cold brew coffee, sparkling waters, “mocktail” tonics, teas, lemonades, and more.

Michigan law currently prohibits adding THC to alcoholic products.

But, when the law allows, Short’s will work to also infuse their existing beer with CBD and/or THC.