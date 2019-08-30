- Advertisement -
Shooting at Nightclub Near Western MIchigan University Leaves Three Injured

Remington HernandezRemington Hernandez Posted On August 30, 2019
A shooting near the campus of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo left three people hurt Friday morning.

It happened at around 1:20 am at a night club in the 2900 block of Howard Street.

Officers quickly responded and found two people injured among a large crowd.

They were hospitalized along with a third person who was later taken to the hospital.

The three were reported to be in stable condition.

Officers are now looking for a potential suspect, described as an African American man in a yellow Camaro, possibly with black racing stripes.

