Ship Coated with Ice Passes Through Soo Locks

As a way to visualize just how cold it is – a ship passing through Soo Locks is coated in a layer of ice.

The Army Corp of Engineers released these photos showing just how much ice is currently coating the bow of the Walther J. McCarthy.

The McCarthy was stuck in the ice last week on its way to the Soo Locks.

These photos were snapped as the ship passed through the Poe Lock Thursday.

The temps were hovering around -15 degrees Fahrenheit while the ship was passing through the lock.

The ice is likely to be there awhile, as temperatures are not expected to warm up for a few more days.

The McCarthy is taking a load of iron ore to Zug Island.