Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘HR Recruiter’ Scam

A local sheriff’s office want so remind everyone to never give out personal information over the phone, this is after one of their sergeants received a call from someone claiming to be a HR Recruiter for a local well known company.

The sergeant says the man’s primary language was not English.

The caller went on to describe the job and asked some superficial questions that are typical during an interview.

The caller then offered the sergeant the job, right over the phone.

They then asked him his salary requirements, then offered $5 more than he asked.

Before the job offer could be finalized however the caller asked for the sergeant’s social security number and his date of birth, for tax purposes.

When the sergeant refused to give his personal information out over the phone, the caller chastised him for refusing the job and said he would be called uncooperative.