Sheriff Won’t Face Criminal Charges for Leaving Gun in School Locker Room

A local sheriff won’t be facing criminal charges after he left his gun in a school locker room.

The incident happened at the Shepherd Middle School in early March.

The Isabella County Sheriff says he was at the school for a weekend event when he used the locker room to change into his police uniform.

When he changed he left his weapon in the locker room.

A student found the gun when school resumed on Monday.

The student notified staff, who then notified police.

When he heard the news, Sheriff Michael Main says he almost immediately knew the weapon was his.

He issued a statement saying he was devastated by his negligence and apologized to the community.

The Michigan Attorney General appointed the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the matter.

And now, after reviewing the case, the prosecutor declined to seek any criminal charges.

They said they could not find any statutes that had been violated by Main.