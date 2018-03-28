Sheriff Warns of Black Ice After Responding to Rollover

Black ice is said to have caused a crash in Leelanau County.

That accident happened just before 10am Wednesday, on M-22 near Carlson Road in Leelanau Township.

When crews arrived on scene they found a vehicle off the road and rolled over.

The driver was already out of the vehicle, but was complaining of a head injury.

Deputies say she was southbound on M-22 when she lost control of her vehicle.

It was foggy and with low temperatures, there was black ice on the road.

The car slid out of control, off the road, and rolled over.

The driver, a 72-year-old woman from Leelanau Township, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind drivers that when temperatures are in the 30’s slippery patches can appear on the roadways, especially in shaded areas.

You should always drive to changing conditions.