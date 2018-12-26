Sheriff Reminds Resident to Be Cautious Venturing Onto Ice

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be careful when venturing out on the ice this year.

Sheriff Clarmont says, “Ice is still forming and it is still not safe.”

If you do go out on the ice this year the Sheriff wants to remind citizens that even though no ice is safe it is recommended that for general use there be a minimum of 5″ of good ice and for snowmobiles and ORVs there be a minimum of at least 8″ of good ice.

The department is offering tips to help keep the community safe.

obtain help in an emergency. Enter the ice on foot checking the thickness often with a spud, auger or cordless drill.

be returning. Dress appropriately for changing weather conditions and dress in layers.

Consider wearing a personal flotation device (PDF) and ice creepers attached to boots.

into the ice to pull yourself out of the water), a throw-able PDF and flashlight. If you hear the ice crack or detect unsafe ice you should spread out, immediately lie

down to distribute your weight and crawl back to safer ice.

your hands and arms up onto safer ice. This is when you use the ice awl or screwdriver to dig into the ice and pull yourself up out of the water. Once out, roll away from the hole and seek medical treatment immediately. Pets that venture onto unsafe ice are another cause for near drownings and death.

Resist the urge to go out after them. Stay at a safe position and call to them from shore.