New Details Released From Charlevoix County “Lt. Scott” Phone Scam

The Charlevoix County Sheriff released more information about a scam operating in the area.

The caller claims to be Lt. Scott from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office.

He says the person they called failed to show up for jury duty.

This means a warrant is being issued for their arrest, unless they pay.

And they can pay by getting a money pack prepaid card at a store, like Walgreens, Dollar General, or Rite Aid.

They then need to read off the numbers on the back of the card to the caller.

Once the number is read he tells the victim to go to the sheriff’s office.

So far the sheriff’s office is aware of one person who fell victim to this scam.

They purchased a $300 card and turned it over to the caller.

The sheriff wants people to know that this is a scam.

The caller claiming to be Lt Scott has a commanding voice, may have an accent, and sounds authentic.

However, you should never talk with anyone about personal information over the phone.

And if you question the call you got, especially if they ask for money, contact your local law enforcement for confirmation before purchasing any cards and reading the numbers to the caller.