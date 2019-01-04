Sheriff: FAA Will Not Investigate Fatal Plane Crash on Beaver Island

The Federal Aviation Administration will not be investigating a fatal plane crash on Beaver Island.

Last Sunday evening, the wreckage of a Piper foxed wing airplane was found near the Peaine Township Airport.

72 year-old Donald Falik was killed in the crash.

According to Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra, deputies contacted the agency soon after the plane was discovered.

The Sheriff says the FAA originally told local investigators that they would be delayed due to the government shutdown.

But when deputies followed up, the administration told them that they would not be investigating at all.

Sheriff Vondra says the lack of an investigation by the FAA is unusual, as they typically respond to fatal crashes.

He also says the cause of the crash may never be found, but local investigators will continue to look into the incident.

We have reached out the FAA for a comment, but they have not yet responded.