Sheriff: Evidence of Butane Hash Oil Lab Found After Motel Explosion

We’re learning more after a man was hospitalized following what was reported as an explosion in Mesick.

At around 10 p.m. Friday night, Wexford County deputies and fire crews responded to the Mushroom Cap Motel.

It was reported that an explosion occurred inside the building – injuring one man.

That man was taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment and later transferred to a downstate hospital in stable condition.

The building was also damaged as a result.

The sheriff’s office, along with the state police, began looking into that explosion and soon called in narcotics officers.

Now, detectives say an additional search of a room has uncovered evidence of a butane hash oil lab.

They continue to investigate.