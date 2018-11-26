35 Guns, Ammo Stolen from Oceana County Home

Deputies are investigating the theft of multiple guns from a home in Oceana County.

The theft reportedly happened on S. 56th Ave. near Winston Rd. in Claybanks Twp.

Deputies say suspects broke in on Friday or early on Saturday during heavy rain.

The suspects are said to have used an ATV, owned by the victim, to carry away the guns and crates of ammo to a get-a-way vehicle.

In total 35 guns were taken, including 14 rifles, one muzzle loader, eight shotguns and ten handguns.

Other guns are also gone but have not been identified as of yet.

If anyone saw a suspect or suspicious vehicle in the area, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s Office at 231-873-2121.