Sheridan Man Dead After Head-On Crash in Montcalm County

A Sheridan man is dead after a head-on crash in Montcalm County.

Police tell us the crash happened Monday in Sidney Township near Derby Road and County Farm Road.

Investigation shows a pick-up truck swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a car turning in front of it.

This led to the truck crashing into an oncoming car head-on.

Police say a passenger in the car was not wearing a seatbelt and unfortunately died.

Both drivers suffered minor injuries.