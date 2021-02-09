Sheridan Man Dead After Head-On Crash in Montcalm County
Posted On February 9, 2021
A Sheridan man is dead after a head-on crash in Montcalm County.
Police tell us the crash happened Monday in Sidney Township near Derby Road and County Farm Road.
Investigation shows a pick-up truck swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a car turning in front of it.
This led to the truck crashing into an oncoming car head-on.
Police say a passenger in the car was not wearing a seatbelt and unfortunately died.
Both drivers suffered minor injuries.