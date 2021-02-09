- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Sheridan Man Dead After Head-On Crash in Montcalm County

Catilynn Fogarty Posted On February 9, 2021
273 Views
0

A Sheridan man is dead after a head-on crash in Montcalm County. 

Police tell us the crash happened Monday in Sidney Township near Derby Road and County Farm Road. 

Investigation shows a pick-up truck swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid a car turning in front of it. 

This led to the truck crashing into an oncoming car head-on. 

Police say a passenger in the car was not wearing a seatbelt and unfortunately died. 

Both drivers suffered minor injuries. 

Post Views: 273



Trending Now
An Alpena Man Has Been Arrested After A Case Of Road Rage Went Violent
Erin Hatfield February 4, 2021
Nine Muskegon Men Have Been Arrested On Charges Of Trafficking Drugs
Erin Hatfield February 3, 2021
Read Next

You are reading
Sheridan Man Dead After Head-On Crash in Montcalm County
Share No Comment