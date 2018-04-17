Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Season Delayed Due To Icy Waters

Due to the late season ice conditions, at least one Mackinac Island ferry is delaying the start of the 2018 season.

On Tuesday Shepler’s announced that they would delay the start of the season.

According to Shepler’s they originally planned to start the season on April 21st.

Now they’re pushing it back to a tentative start of April 25th.

Their offices in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace will now be open daily from 9am to 5pm.

Billy Shepler, the Fleet Captain, apologized for the change, saying they never want to upset guests.

But this wether is beyond their control.

A delayed start due to weather is not unprecedented.

Shepler’s says the 2014 season was delayed by two weeks due to ice in the Straits.

Those with questions our concerns can call 1-800-828-6157.

Updates will be found on Shepler’s website or Facebook page.