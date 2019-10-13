Sexual Assault Charges Dropped For MSU Trainer

Sexual assault charges against a Michigan State University trainer have been dropped by prosecutors.

39-year-old David Jager was accused of attempting to commit a sexual assault on a woman in Lansing in 2016.

He has been on leave from the university since March of last year, but he has maintained his innocence, according to his attorney.

Jager still has another case involving charges of domestic violence at Spartan Stadium, and that is expected to head to trial.

Jager was one of the people named by the state attorney general’s office that knew of former MSU doctor Larry’s Nassar assaults.

At the time, officials said he did not report the incidents but neither of these cases are related to that.