- Advertisement -
Home » Local News

Sexual Assault Awareness Week

Vic McCarty Posted On March 19, 2019
110 Views
0

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Northwestern Michigan College’s Office of Student Life will host four on-campus events the week of April 8-11.

NMC Dean of Students, Lisa Thomas says the school’s fourth annual “Take Back the Night” event, along with some new events this year, will make for a powerful week of education and advocacy.

The week kicks off on April the 8th with “Nacho Mancho Man” at 6 o’clock in East Hall’s Basement which include Nachos and and a discussion about men’s perspectives in the #MeToo movement.

Post Views: 110



Trending Now
Newaygo County Deputies Searching for Liquor Theft Suspect
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Stolen Missaukee County Road Commission Pickup Found by Detroit Police
Remington Hernandez March 13, 2019
Read Next

You are reading
Sexual Assault Awareness Week
Share No Comment