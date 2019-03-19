Sexual Assault Awareness Week

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Northwestern Michigan College’s Office of Student Life will host four on-campus events the week of April 8-11.

NMC Dean of Students, Lisa Thomas says the school’s fourth annual “Take Back the Night” event, along with some new events this year, will make for a powerful week of education and advocacy.

The week kicks off on April the 8th with “Nacho Mancho Man” at 6 o’clock in East Hall’s Basement which include Nachos and and a discussion about men’s perspectives in the #MeToo movement.