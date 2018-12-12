Sex Offender Arrested For Child Porn After Trying to Follow Girls Online

A man was taken into custody, accused of sex crimes in Montmorency County.

According to the state police, an investigation began in August when concerned citizens reported suspicious activity.

Parents of girls, ages 10 through 16, told police that their kids were receiving requests to be followed by a local sex offender on a social media app.

As a result of the report and a 3-month-long investigation by the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team, a 42 year-old Hillman man was arrested.

He was charged with possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

He is being held at the Montmorency County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

If convicted, the man could face 4 to 7 years in prison.

More charges are possible and the prosecutor’s office is still reviewing the case.