Sex Offender Arrested After Reportedly Looking At Child Porn In Isabella County Walmart

An Isabella County man was arrested after deputies say he was looking at child pornography on store computers.

It happened in Isabella County last week.

According to the Isabella County Sheriff – employees at Walmart noticed that a man was spending several hours on the store’s display computers.

On Friday they went over and checked the browsing history on the machines and that’s when they noticed links to pornographic material.

Several of the sites are said to shown children.

Employees contacted the sheriff’s office, who seized the computer and began investigating.

They were able to identify the suspect as Timothy Powers from surveillance video and previous interactions.

He is listed on the Sex Offender Registry.

A warrant was granted and on Monday Powers was taken into custody.

Investigators checked other nearby box stores, but found no evidence of this happening at anywhere but Walmart.

Powers will be back in court later this month.