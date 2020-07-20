Sewage Spill Closes Grand Traverse Co. Beaches

A no body contact advisory is in effect for many Grand Traverse County Beaches after an accidental raw sewage spill.

The spill happened around noon on Saturday, July 18 in the Boardman River near the intersection of N. Union Street and Front Street in downtown Traverse City.

This is the third spill in the same location in the past two months.

A combination of aging infrastructure and high groundwater levels due to heavy rain are significant factors affecting the base flow in the sewer system that serves the west side of the city.

The no body contact advisory is in effect for the following areas:

Resources weir downstream to the mouth at West Grand Traverse Bay. Private beachfront property east of the Boardman River to Bryant Park.

The following public beaches along West Grand Traverse Bay: Clinch Park Beach Sunset Park Beach Bryant Park Beach Traverse City Senior Center Beach



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is working with Grand Traverse County Health Department officials as well as officials with the City of

Traverse City Department of Municipal Utilities, to monitor the spill.

The City’s Department of Municipal Utilities is working on both a short and long term solution to the problem.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.