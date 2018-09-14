Several Road Projects Start Monday in Northern Michigan

MDOT is warning drivers to prepare for delays as road projects begin across our area next week.

Starting Monday, crews will close lanes to work on the pedestrian bridge over US-31 near the Traverse City State Park.

According to MDOT, crews will perform preventive maintenance work on the bridge.

The project involves a new type of painting that has been used on the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

Different portions of the bridge will be worked on in the morning and afternoon.

Another project starting Monday will close lanes of M-37, north of M-113 in Grand Traverse County.

MDOT says crews will be gathering soil and pavement samples as part of planning for future construction projects.

This project is expected to be completed on October 5th.

And finally, Monday also marks the beginning of a repaving project at the 9 Mile Hill Rest Area on southbound I-75 in Roscommon County.

The department is investing $2.7 million to resurface 12.7 miles of I-75 in each direction between Maple Valley Road and M-18.

Part of that project includes resurfacing the parking lots of the rest area, which will temporarily force it to close.

That project will be completed on the 21st.