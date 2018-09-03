Several Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash in Osceola County

A multi-vehicle crash in Osceola County shut down US-10 for around an hour.

At around 1:45 Monday afternoon, crews responded to US-10 near 30th Ave.

According to the MSP, a motorhome going east was unable to stop in time for the traffic ahead of it and crashed into a vehicle, causing it to roll over.

The vehicle then hit the van in front of it, forcing the van into another vehicle in front of that.

The driver of rolled vehicle and those in the last car were taken Reed City Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Several others were treated at the scene.

Troopers say everyone was wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not considered a factor.