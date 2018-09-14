Several Injured in Crash on US-10 in Mason County

Multiple people were injured following a crash in Mason County.

At around 3:08 Thursday afternoon, deputies and rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Hwy south of US-10.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened when a car attempted a left turn into the Dairy Queen parking lot.

The car turned into the path of a northbound SUV, which led to a crash.

The 99 year-old driver of the car,an 88-year-old passenger, and the 17 year-old driver of the SUV all received injuries in the crash.

Although, according to deputies, none appear to be life threatening.