Several Dogs and Puppies Perish in Emmet County Fire

A northern Michigan man is grieving the loss of several dogs after his home caught fire this weekend.

The fire happened Sunday morning in Alanson.

According to David Lloyd, who owns and operates Greenwing Kennel, the fire happened Sunday while he was at church.

Authorities say the fire likely started in the kitchen/stove area.

His home suffered significant damage and Lloyd says he lost five dogs and a litter of seven puppies.

Lloyd says he still has some pups that were not at the house and the time of the fire and he will continue with them.

A go fund me to help Lloyd and Greenwing Kennel has been set up here.