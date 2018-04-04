Several Arrested After Armed Robbery Investigation

Three people were arrested and two more are in the hospital following the investigation of an armed robbery.

It happened in Roscommon County on March 30th.

That’s when law enforcement responded to an armed robbery in Houghton Lake.

The caller said several people had entered into her home with permission and taken several items, including a small safe, money, and cell phones.

The caller said that one of the suspects pointed a gun at her during the incident.

She told officers that she recognized who had robbed her and gave their description and the vehicle they were in.

Deputies and Troopers began searching the area.

The located several of the suspects and took them into custody, including the man who had the gun.

Police say the suspects also had a large amount of meth and other drug paraphernalia in their possession.

These arrests led to a search of a home in Houghton Lake.

There officers found prepackaged meth and took one man into custody.

He was in possession of items that appeared to be drugs ready for sale or delivery.

Three of the suspects have been arraigned on multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

Another two are currently in the hospital because of medical complications from using narcotics.